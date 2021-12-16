WENATCHEE — A 23-year-old hotel desk clerk recalled a moment of confusion when the hotel guest wrapped his arms around her neck as she was plunging the toilet in his room.
At first, she thought it might be a “weird hug,” she testified Wednesday at the man's attempted murder trial.
“But then he said the words, ‘Shush, it’s OK. It’ll all be over soon’ and I noticed the chokehold and my mind instantly went to ‘Oh my god, this guy is trying to kill me and I don’t know why,’” she said.
The guest, James Lawrence Jackson-Smith, 33, is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping. He’s been held in custody at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since the May 20 assault at the Super 8 in Wenatchee.
The hotel employee answered questions for almost an hour Wednesday in the trial’s first day of testimony. Judge Kristin Ferrera is presiding.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Valaas in his opening statement told the jury that on three occasions Jackson-Smith attempted to lure into his room the front desk clerk who worked the shift prior to that of the alleged victim.
That motel employee, a 20-year-old woman, later testified that Jackson-Smith first asked for a plunger, and then later called her to retrieve plunger from his room and again when he claimed he’d locked himself out of the room.
Jackson-Smith's attorney, Jesse Collins in his opening statement said Jackson-Smith was in the area to attend a funeral May 16 had taken an enema to help relieve physical and mental pain.
He explained that Jackson-Smith went on some hikes during his stay in Wenatchee and that he wasn’t feeling well due to lack of sleep and the toll of his uncle's death.
“So he decided to give himself an enema and try and clear out his body and make himself feel a little bit better,” Collins said. “That is why he was constantly clogging the toilet.”
In her testimony, the alleged victim said Jackson-Smith called the front desk not long after she started at 7 a.m. and asked for the the overnight desk clerk by name. She said he then asked her to unclog his toilet.
The woman testified that it appeared no one had urinated or defecated in the toilet but it was clogged by a large amount of toilet paper. She said that as she finished plunging the toilet Jackson-Smith wrapped his arms around her neck and attempted to strangle her.
She later testified that in the struggle Jackson-Smith noticed a lanyard hanging around her neck and then began choking her placed his hand over her mouth.
“I just basically went into overdrive mode, and honestly, I just thought of my cat: ‘My cat needs me, I need to go home to her,’” she said.
She said she bit him and he removed his hand from her mouth. She estimated she was unable to breathe for one to two minutes.
She said the fight continued and thought she was going to die but then “all of the sudden he just lets go.”
She said after he let go he eventually began collecting his belongings and then she left the room, locked herself in a hotel office and called her manager, who in turn called 911. She recalled vomiting blood.
Jackson-Smith doesn’t dispute that there was a fight with the employee but he claims he was acting in self-defense, Collins said during his opening statement.
Jackson-Smith split his formative years between Michigan and Cle Elum, Collins said. He's expected to testify Thursday.