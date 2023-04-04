Former U.S. President Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury, in New York City

Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, on the day of his court appearance after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON — The criminal case against former President Donald Trump, unveiled on Tuesday, rests not just on his high-profile alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels but also on a separate liaison with Playboy model Karen McDougal.

A 52-year-old former model and actress from Indiana, McDougal was a Playboy magazine Playmate of the Year in the late 1990s.