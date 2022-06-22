WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Target reopened Wednesday for the first time since a fire forced the store to close for three weeks. An arson suspect was jailed two hours later.
Anthony Torres of East Wenatchee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree arson and third-degree theft in connection to the May 29 fire, according to a news release from the Wenatchee Police Department.
“This is a big deal,” said Capt. Edgar Reinfeld. “A lot of people were affected by this.”
Police were led to Torres by a witness identified after social media posts.
Target Asset Protection did a “deep dive” on its surveillance footage and “figured out who the suspect talked to,” Reinfeld said.
The department shared a photo of the witness on Facebook and Instagram and the witness was identified by commenters.
Wenatchee police confronted Torres, 22, about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday — a half hour after the store reopened — following a complaint of a suspicious person outside a daycare on the 300 block of Roosevelt Street, the news release said. He provided the police a false name and left on a bicycle.
Members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force detained Torres later in the morning on the 300 block of South Wenatchee Avenue. He was brought to the police station about 9:30 a.m. where he declined to make a statement, Reinfeld said.
Torres booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center about 10 a.m.
Police speculated in early June that the fire inside Target — set on furniture in the outdoors section — was a diversion to distract from the theft of store products.
Reinfeld clarified Wednesday that investigators believe Torres stole items, but can't be certain the fire was a set as a distraction.
The fire was contained to a small area, but smoke and soot damaged products throughout the store, which led Target to replace its entire inventory.
