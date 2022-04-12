WENATCHEE — A 28-year-old woman was jailed Monday after she allegedly crashed a car into a motel while she attempted to strike a man.
Ginetta G. Blair is suspected of driving a red Mazda RX8 at about 11:45 a.m. into the Lyles Motel on Wenatchee Avenue as she twice tried to hit a 28-year-old man, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Chelan County Superior Court.
The alleged victim told police he and Blair were arguing about a room key and that she drove at him while he was standing in front of a motel room, the affidavit said. He jumped onto the hood of the Mazda to avoid injury. He told police she reversed the vehicle and tried to strike him again unsuccessfully.
Motel security footage appeared to corroborate the man's account of the incident, the affidavit said.
Officer Edgar Barajas noted an exterior motel wall was pushed backward about 12 inches, a large glass window was broken, and a door and air conditioning unit need to be replaced, the affidavit said. Barajas estimated damage costs will exceed $5,000.
Blair was detained by police about 12:18 p.m. In an interview, she told police she was trying to get the alleged victim away from her and used the car for her protection, the affidavit said.
Blair is being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, hit and run, and first-degree malicious mischief. She was expected to make a preliminary appearance Tuesday afternoon in Superior Court.
