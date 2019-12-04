EAST WENATCHEE — Police have arrested a third person in connection to a baseball bat assault last month in East Wenatchee.
Authorities believe Elizabeth Samaniego-Jimenez on Nov. 24 helped bring a man to an Eastmont Avenue home where he was beaten by two men, according to Douglas County Superior Court documents.
The alleged victim told East Wenatchee police officers he gave Samaniego-Jimenez and Eduardo Gonzalez Jr. a ride in his pickup from Wenatchee to East Wenatchee. He added that once at the Eastmont Avenue home, Samaniego-Jimenez took his keys and said, “You’re not going to leave here alive.”
The three went inside and then Samaniego-Jimenez, 21, and Gonzalez, 28, allegedly demanded his wallet and belongings, the documents said. He told police he was assaulted with a bat by Gonzalez and Michael S. Murphy, 31.
Gonzalez and Murphy were arrested later that day. They are charged with second-degree assault and are being held at the Okanogan County Jail.
Samaniego-Jimenez was interviewed on Tuesday by detectives where she denied assaulting, robbing and holding the alleged victim against his will, the documents said.
Samaniego-Jimenez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment. She’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.