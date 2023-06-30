ymca

David McCarter plans to set off on his motorcycle in a dual effort to raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's future facility and honor his late father. The new YMCA facility is planned on a portion of the current Chelan County PUD headquarters. 

WENATCHEE — Former YMCA regular and current YMCA supporter, David McCarter, will set off on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a dual effort to honor his late father and raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA’s new facility.

The trip, “The Narrow Way Around,” kicks off from Wenatchee July 6 and concludes Aug. 2. People can pledge donations to benefit the YMCA facility campaign per mile via text or online over the course of McCarter’s voyage and follow McCarter’s ride on a map or social media.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

