David McCarter plans to set off on his motorcycle in a dual effort to raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA's future facility and honor his late father. The new YMCA facility is planned on a portion of the current Chelan County PUD headquarters.
WENATCHEE — Former YMCA regular and current YMCA supporter, David McCarter, will set off on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a dual effort to honor his late father and raise funds for the Wenatchee Valley YMCA’s new facility.
The trip, “The Narrow Way Around,” kicks off from Wenatchee July 6 and concludes Aug. 2. People can pledge donations to benefit the YMCA facility campaign per mile via text or online over the course of McCarter’s voyage and follow McCarter’s ride on a map or social media.
“I believe the new YMCA facility will further enhance the ability of the Wenatchee Valley YMCA to positively impact the community at large,” McCarter said. “Dad was very appreciative to have a safe place to send his only child. Dad was also very impressed with the YMCA’s programs that treat the elderly with dignity and respect.”
McCarter and his father were advocates for the YMCA organization. McCarter frequented YMCA since he was a fourth-grader, first in after school programs as his dad, a single parent, worked at his mechanic shop, McCarter said.
"If not for the YMCA coming into my life as a child and as a young adult, I think my life would be quite different," McCarter said.
McCarter will make the journey from Wenatchee to Wisconsin to visit the Harley-Davidson museum for the 120th anniversary Harley-Davidson Homecoming. McCarter selected the museum and anniversary homecoming for the American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson, as his final destination because it, as well as sights along the way, were on his father’s bucket list.
“Dad and I watched the Long Way series a few years ago. Dad called me up and said ‘David, we need to do something like this!’ I told him I’m not Ewan McGregor, nor do I have his money, so that’d be a challenge to go around the world,” McCarter said. “We decided on the Narrow Way around which would (get) us through to the Harley-Davidson Museum, a long time goal of my father’s (and mine). Unfortunately, I lost him last year. I ride this now in his honor.”
The "Long Way Round" series follows two motorcyclists as they criss-cross across the globe on their motorcycles. Instead of traveling across the world, McCarter will make pit stops in several sightseeing locations, including Sturgis, South Dakota, British Columbia and Mount Rushmore.
“This will be my first cross-country trip and certainly my longest solo trip,” McCarter said. “The idea is to see some sights that were on Dad’s bucket list while traveling in a way he loved; on a Harley.”
The community can attend McCarter’s send off 9 a.m. July 6 at the "Better Together" mural, 15 N. Wenatchee Ave., as he embarks on his ride to honor his father and their shared appreciation for the YMCA organization.
“As an only child coming from a single parent family, the YMCA was pivotal in teaching me self-reliance, responsibility and caring for one’s fellow person from an early age,” McCarter said.
The Wenatchee Valley YMCA is slated to move into its new site, located at the current Chelan County PUD headquarters, by August 2025.
