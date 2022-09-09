Purchase Access

LONDON — The crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth on Friday were rewarded with a surprise that brought cheers on a sombre day when King Charles came to shake hands and talk with dozens of well-wishers.

Thousands of people, from ordinary Britons to foreign tourists, had congregated outside the palace in London, as well as the other royal residences of Windsor Castle, just west of the capital, and Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands.