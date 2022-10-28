PONTIAC, Mich. — James and Jennifer Crumbley are back in court Friday morning as a judge considers allowing expert testimony in their involuntary manslaughter trial connected to Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has argued in court filings that there was a “pathway to violence” provided to the shooter by his parents’ behavior, and she wants to hear from experts. The FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit has recognized that the “pathway to violence” is a “set of behaviors” leading up to an act of targeted violence, such as a mass shooting.



©2022 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?