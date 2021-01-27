WASHINGTON, D.C. — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is leading a group of six senators in introducing a constitutional amendment to impose congressional term limits.
The amendment, which Cruz introduced Monday along with Republican Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Marco Rubio of Florida, Todd Young of Indiana and Rick Scott of Florida, would limit senators to two six-year terms and House members to three two-year terms.
“The rise of political careerism in today’s Congress is a sharp departure from what the Founders intended for our federal governing bodies,” Cruz said. “I have long called for this solution for the brokenness of Washington, D.C., and I will continue fighting to hold career politicians accountable.”
Terms starting before the amendment’s ratification would not be counted in determining a candidate’s eligibility.
Cruz was re-elected to the Senate in 2018, so his second term is set to end in 2024. He has not said whether he would stick to the principle and refrain from running for reelection then. Even if the amendment were enacted before 2024, its terms would allow him to seek reelection and hold office until 2036.
Texas’ senior senator, John Cornyn, was just re-elected to his fourth six-year term.
This is the third time Cruz has pushed for term limits. He introduced similar amendments in 2017 and 2019. In 2016, Cruz co-authored an op-ed in The Washington Post in support of the amendment with then-Florida Rep. Ron DeSantis, a Republican.
“With term limits, we will have more frequent changes in leadership and within congressional committees, giving reformers a better chance at overcoming the Beltway inertia that resists attempts to reduce the power of Washington,” they wrote.
There is bipartisan public support for term limits, according to a 2016 Rasmussen poll, which found that 74% of likely voters favored term limits for members of Congress.
Despite wide conviction that implementing term limits would help “drain the swamp,” some researchers say term limits would actually increase political polarization.
Casey Burgat, an associate fellow at the R Street Institute, a nonpartisan public policy research organization, argued against the change in a subcommittee hearing in 2019.
“Term limits have proven to be a brain drain on legislatures, decreasing capacity to perform their duties as a co-equal branch of government,” Burgat said at the time. “Policymaking is a hard job, and an often thankless one at that. … Experience matters and should be welcomed rather than ushered away from the institution where it will do the most good.”
A constitutional amendment is necessary to bring term limits to Congress, according to a 1995 Supreme Court ruling. But constitutional amendments are difficult to pass — there have only been 27 of them in U.S. history.
For an amendment to pass, it must be approved by two-thirds of the House and Senate and then three-fourths of the states.