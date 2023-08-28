Former Wenatchee High School mariachi teacher and current Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera, center, leads a group practice and workshop with some Mount Vernon students, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 inside the Pioneer Middle School cafeteria prior to their group performance at Lake Wenatchee State Park later that day with Mount Vernon folklorico.
Senior Genesis Rodriguez, with Mount Vernon High School folklorico, practices a Jalisco dance during a visit to Pioneer Middle School with former Wenatchee High School mariachi teacher and current Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera.
Daniel Marquez plays music with some Mount Vernon High School students at a mariachi workshop with former Wenatchee High School mariachi teacher and current Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera at Pioneer Middle School, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Marquez, a Wenatchee High School 2018 graduate, played guitar in WHS mariachi. Rivera was his teacher.
Mayra Covarrubias, of Wenatchee, gives Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera a hug at the end of a mariachi workshop, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at Pioneer Middle School. Covarrubias, a Wenatchee High School 2018 graduate, played guitar and was an officer in WHS mariachi. Rivera was her teacher.
WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee High School mariachi teacher and current Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera brought the mariachi and folklorico to Pioneer Middle School for a mariachi workshop. They also visited Wenatchee Valley College campus for a tour and traveled to Lake Wenatchee State Park for a performance at South Park Amphitheater.
