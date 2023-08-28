WENATCHEE — Former Wenatchee High School mariachi teacher and current Mount Vernon mariachi educator Ramon Rivera brought the mariachi and folklorico to Pioneer Middle School for a mariachi workshop. They also visited Wenatchee Valley College campus for a tour and traveled to Lake Wenatchee State Park for a performance at South Park Amphitheater.



