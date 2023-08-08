Steven Borrelli, CEO of Cuts

Steven Borrelli, CEO and founder of Cuts and his wife Leslie Borrelli.

WENATCHEE — Cuts, a 9-figure clothing brand based in Los Angeles with ties to Wenatchee, is storming the country, worn by celebrities like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Chase Rice, and Morgan Wallen to name a few.

Cuts’ Instagram page has more than half a million followers.

Cuts logo


Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?