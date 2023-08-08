WENATCHEE — Cuts, a 9-figure clothing brand based in Los Angeles with ties to Wenatchee, is storming the country, worn by celebrities like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Chase Rice, and Morgan Wallen to name a few.
“Cuts is a business that represents those playing in the sport of business and we focus on premium fabrics that are comfortable to be worn from the office to a date night,” said CEO and founder of Cuts, Steven Borrelli.
Borrelli grew up in Wenatchee, graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2009, and then attended San Diego State University. He is the son of Angelo and Therese Borrelli, owners of Wenatchee fruit distributor West Coast Apple Sales.
Two other founders of Cuts — Vice President Sean Christman and CFO Carter Shae — are also from Wenatchee, Borrelli said.
Borrelli said he always wanted to be a founder of a big company but didn’t think it would be in fashion but got the idea one day while working at an advertising agency in San Diego when his boss told him his shirt wasn’t professional enough.
“I said to myself, ‘Huh, I want to make a T-shirt that’s professional enough to wear to the office,’” Borrelli said.
The company launched in early 2017, but between 2015 and 2017, Borrelli moved back to Wenatchee to develop his business skills and learn about e-commerce.
He worked with his dad at West Coast Apple Sales during those years.
“Apples and T-shirts are very similar in production,” Borelli said about his time at his family’s fruit distribution company. “I learned about production, I learned how the business worked, I got good on the phone talking to customers, I understood risks, and because of that experience, it gave me the confidence to start my own business.”
Borrelli never thought being from a small town in Washington would make it tough for him to break through in big California cities, so remained optimistic.
“I always looked at being from Wenatchee as an asset, not a liability,” Borrelli said. “I had a really good support system that always told me I could do anything; my mom always told me I could do great things.”
He said he takes what he learned in Wenatchee to apply it in his business model as well.
“Wenatchee is a small town, but it does a lot of great things; it services apples all over the world,” Borrelli said. “That’s the same thing Cuts wants to do. We want to be a small company, we focused on one thing, and we did really great at so we could service people all over the world.”
Borrelli said he is not complacent in his success and always strives to do more.
“I’m still very much hungry for the next phase (of his company),” he said. “I don’t take anything for granted; I know it can all disappear in one day. (I) very much feel like I’m in day one, don’t feel like I made it.”
