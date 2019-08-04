WENATCHEE — The line stretched out the door, down the sidewalk, around the corner and out to the street.
More than 2,000 people attended Columbia Valley Community Health’s annual Back to School Health Fair on Saturday, said Outreach Coordinator Johanna Ruelas.
For a decade they’ve been holding the event to give out backpacks and books, and offer educational resources for the community. This year CVCH gave out more than 1,000 backpacks.
The event takes several months to organize, Ruelas said.
“Our planning process started in January and from there we get a group together to say ‘Hey, what are we doing and how is it going to be done?’ And then as the time gets closer, I start coordinating the volunteers,” she said.
It takes about 60-75 volunteers from CVCH and the community to put on the fair, Ruelas said.
“We have a great team and our volunteers at CVCH are from every department, all the way from the CEO to people answering phone calls,” she said.
They arrive at 5 a.m. to set up, run the event all morning and tear down in the afternoon, she said.
The list of other vendors who attend has also grown a lot this year — Organizations including Link Transit, the Chelan County PUD and local fire stations all set up in the parking lot to connect with the community, Ruelas said.
Beyond being able to give out free school supplies, the event is a great way for people to get comfortable with the healthcare staff and facilities, she said.
“We want the community when they come in for patient services they can say ‘Oh that’s right, that’s the girl who helped me get a backpack.’ We want that family-oriented feeling every day when our patients come in,” she said.
It’s one of CVCH’s biggest events of the year — and one of the most rewarding, Ruelas said.
“It’s been great. It’s a fulfilling feeling to give to the community, so even though I’m running up and down, coordinating where everybody is going, just to look at the lines makes me feel like we are making a difference and we are contributing,” she said.