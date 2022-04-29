Maya Anderson with Lifeline Ambulance speaks with a driver at the COVID-19 testing site at Town Toyota Center Jan. 20, 2021. The testing site and the Columbia Valley Community Health Clinic on Orondo Street will be closed temporality during the Apple Blossom Festival.
WENATCHEE — The Columbia Valley Community Health Clinic on Orondo Street and the Town Toyota Center COVID-19 vaccination and testing site will be closing temporarily due to the Apple Blossom Festival.
The CVCH clinic will be closed Saturday, May 7, as the Apple Blossom Festival parade route runs alongside the clinic.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District's COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will close early — at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6. It normally would close at 4:30 p.m.
The site already had announced it is scaling back its regular operating hours starting next week due to a decrease in demand. Except for the early closure for the festival, the site will run 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available in several spots across Chelan and Douglas counties including NCW Libraries. Find a full list here: wwrld.us/testkits.
