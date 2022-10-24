People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain before the Cyclone Sitrang hits in Dhaka

People wade through a flooded street amid continuous rain Monday before the Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

 Reuters/Mohammad Poir Hossain

DHAKA — A cyclone roared into the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, killing at least 15 people, destroying houses, uprooting trees and disrupting road, power and communication links, officials said.

Mass evacuations before Cyclone Sitrang made landfall on the west coast helped save lives, but the full extent of the casualties and damage would only be known after communications were fully restored, they said.