WASHINGTON, D.C. — A District of Columbia man who pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers outside the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to 63 months behind bars, tying the record for the longest prison term to date for anyone convicted in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

Mark Ponder, 56, also was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and faces three years of supervised release following his federal prison term of five years and three months, the U.S. Department of Justice said in announcing the sentencing.



