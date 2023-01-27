US-NEWS-CALIF-SHOOTING-HALFMOONBAY-SJ

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court on Wednesday in Redwood City, California. 

 Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the Bay Area News Group on Friday that a report that suspected Half Moon Bay killer Chunli Zhao told investigators his shooting spree came after he was enraged by a $100 equipment bill from his boss was accurate.

NBC Bay Area first reported that Zhao was instructed to pay a $100 bill after a workplace incident, an order he disputed. Zhao, 66, claimed that while he was operating a forklift, the vehicle was struck by a co-worker on a bulldozer.



