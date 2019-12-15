WENATCHEE — Like hundreds of others on Saturday, Andy O’Kelley and Rileigh Kyhl came for the Wenatchee DECA’s “Antarctic Adventure” father-daughter dance.
But unlike most dads and daughters wearing suits and dresses, O’Kelley and 9-year-old Rileigh followed the night’s theme a bit more literally in their matching penguin onesies.
The inspiration behind the outfit is simple: Rileigh likes penguins and, “I didn’t want to wear a dress.”
It helps that they’re easy to wear, too.
“We’re comfy,” O’Kelley said.
The dance is hosted by Wenatchee High School’s DECA program, a co-curricular business class. The dance helps the club pay for travel to competitions.
Saturday marked the dance’s sixth year and it's the third time O’Kelley and Rileigh have attended. Or is it the fourth?
“We came here when it was like the country one,” Rileigh said.
“And then Polar Express,” O’Kelley said.
“And we went to Wonderland, it’s our fourth year,” Rileigh said.
“Oh, yeah,” O’Kelley said. “Fourth year.”
Over the years, participation has grown to more than 1,000 in 2018 and another thousand expected Saturday.
“It’s really fun to see all the work we put into it pay off, and getting to see them have a good time and create memories that are going to last them a long time,” said Kaiya Lankhaar, a senior at WHS who acts as the club’s student leader.
Members of the club organized and operated the dance, said teacher and advisor Sierra Larkin.
“They’re getting understanding on project management — this is a huge project they’re undertaking — and the different financial aspects of, like, ‘OK, how much is this going to cost?’ and all of those pieces associated with it,” Larkin said. “Also, the promotion piece, they are behind pushing out social media and all the flyers and banners you’ll see around town.”
It’s helped Lankhaar, who’s been with the club for four years and organized it the last two, realize a passion for marketing.
“I really like the idea of branding ourselves to being a community-oriented event and then being able to give back to the community,” Lankhaar said. “I think it’s really fun to do it in creative ways.”
The dance accomplishes that, she said.
