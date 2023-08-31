Lower Granite Dam

The congressionally authorized Lower Granite Dam project, shown here, consists of the dam, navigation lock, powerhouse, a fish ladder and associated facilities, northeast of Pomeroy, Washington. It's one of four dams last built on the Lower Snake in the Federal Columbia River Power System.

SEATTLE — Dam removal remains on the table on the Lower Snake River under an agreement announced Thursday, after two years of settlement talks between the federal government and tribes and conservationists.

At stake are benefits of low-cost, carbon-free power, irrigation and transportation on the Lower Snake River and survival of salmon at risk of extinction. Now the settlement talks could continue for two more months rather than the parties returning to the courtroom.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.