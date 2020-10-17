Doug McKinley

City: Richland

Party: Democrat

Work history: Practicing attorney for 30 years in the Tri-Cities, with cases involving the region's largest employers in federal court to individuals facing misdemeanor charges

Experience: Board of Adjustment, City of Richland, 2001-14

Education: Juris doctorate, Willamette University College of Law, 1990; MBA, University of Utah, 1988; bachelor's degree in management and finance, University of Utah, 1987

Personal: Married 30 years, four grown children

Website: dougmckinley2020.com