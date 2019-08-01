NCW — Dozens of daycare providers came out Thursday morning to protest new state regulations they say are difficult to comply with and costly.
Regulations by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families went into effect Thursday and require that daycare employees receive more training. The regulations also add dozens of other requirements.
Some of the new regulations include setting how often children should be fed (every two to three hours), to the type of surface playground equipment can be placed over.
Close to 30 daycare owners stood outside the Department of Social and Human Services building, 805 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, to ask for more time to comply with the new regulations.
Gloria Vasquez, owner of Little Dreamers Daycare in Wenatchee, said she feared that if they weren’t given more time daycare owners could lose their licenses and it would impact families.
“We want to comply with every requirement,” she said. “We are open to that but we need time.”
The number of classes provided by the state for daycare owners to take was also limited, Vasquez said. The class size was kept small and the classes filled up quickly.
The state also did not provide enough opportunities for daycare owners to receive the required training, particularly in their native language, said Elena Avalos, owner of Elena’s Daycare in Quincy. Other providers have told her that when they do take the required classes, the instructors are unable to answer questions clearly for the Spanish speaking students.
The new regulations should also be translated and provided in Spanish, said Margarita Valtierra, Service Employees International Union Local 925 employee in Kennewick. The protest was not a union event, but Valtierra came to support the daycare workers.
Some of the other requirements that daycare owners are struggling with are for safety improvements like new outlets, Valtierra said. It is expensive to improve the electrical system within a building and the state is not providing funds to help daycare owners.
According to state regulations, all daycare workers must complete certain training requirements within three months of Thursday. The training includes the following:
- Recognizing and reporting suspected child abuse
- Emergency preparedness
- Identifying shaken baby syndrome
- Serving children experiencing homeless
- Safe sleep training
- Exposure to blood and body fluids
- First aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation certification
According to state regulations, center directors, assistant directors, lead teachers and appropriate staff must train on:
- Child restraining
- Medication management