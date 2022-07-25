Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A push to give Americans an extra hour of afternoon daylight in the winter appears to be dead for now as the House of Representatives is busy with supposedly more pressing matters.

Lawmakers from both parties say there is no chance they will vote anytime soon to make daylight saving time year ‘round — and scrap the hated ritual of turning clocks back and forth — even though the measure passed the Senate unanimously.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?