EAST WENATCHEE — Applications are due next week for the City Council position long held by Chuck Johnson.
Johnson resigned June 30 after over 13 years on the council, saying he and his wife were moving to be near family in Redmond. The other members will appoint a replacement to finish his term, which expires at the end of 2021.
Applications and resumes are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday to Office of the Mayor, City of East Wenatchee, 271 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA 98802. Applications are available at wwrld.us/2Ypt2j1.
Applicants must have lived in the city of East Wenatchee for at least one year, be registered to vote, and be available to attend council meetings at 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. Councilmembers also serve on various boards.
The City Council will interview candidates at a special meeting starting at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 in the council chambers at City Hall. Public comment will not be solicited, though residents may attend.
For more information, contact City Clerk Maria Holman at 886-6103 or mholman@east-wenatchee.com.