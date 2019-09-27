MANSON — The Manson Parks and Recreation District still needs $672,000 to acquire Leffler Field, and the clock is ticking.
An agreement between the district and Leffler family expires Tuesday. The deadline was already extended in July, said Parks and Recreation Director Robin Pittman, so it’s unlikely to be extended again.
Leffler Field is located on about 5 acres near Highway 150 and Wapato Point Parkway. The cost for the property is about $1.3 million.
Pittman said an environmental study confirmed high levels of lead and arsenic in the soil, so the parks district would have to clean up the property before developing it. Re-appraisal brought the value down to $628,000, the maximum the district can pay as a public agency, so it’s up to private donors to make up the difference.
“We’re basically looking for ... some kind of a miracle to happen where $672,000 falls into our lap by the first,” she said. “Talk about pressure. We’re trying to get the word spread, and we’re just really hoping somebody out there really believes in this project because it would mean so much to the community for decades to come.”
The Manson Chamber of Commerce started the process of preserving the property for a park.
“The Manson Chamber realized how important that property is to our community,” Pittman said. “It’s one that’s been used for various community festivals. The Rat Rod Show’s there, Apple Blossom, there’s been a carnival there many times. The Lefflers have been kind enough to let the Chamber use that field for those public events, and the Chamber actually approached the Lefflers and said, ‘We would love to buy this and donate it to Manson Parks.’”
So far, Chelan County has put $500,000 toward the project and the state Legislature dedicated $265,000. Pittman said that funding requires a public agency — in this case, the parks district — to maintain the property rather than the Chamber.
Pittman said the parks district has worked with Heidi Leffler, who declined to comment for this report. The family is willing to give up naming rights for the property, Pittman said.
“The Lefflers have been extremely patient through this process,” she said. “They’ve been very generous in the usage of the property over the past many, many years. We’re just so thankful for the opportunity to even try to acquire this property.”
If you can help, call Manson Parks and Recreation at 687-9635 or the Chamber of Commerce at 888-1553.