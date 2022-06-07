OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has extended the deadline for members of the public interested in applying to serve on the citizen committee that advises WDFW's Director on wolf conservation and management until June 13, according to a release by the WDFW.
The Wolf Advisory Group, or WAG, was formed in 2013 with nine members representing the interests of environmentalists, hunters, livestock producers and other stakeholders, the release said. In 2015, WDFW increased the group's size to 18 members to better reflect the diversity of perspectives on wolf conservation and management.
There are currently five vacancies on the WAG. The release states that based on the current composition of the group, WDFW is especially interested in recruiting stakeholders who represent 1) hunting organizations/interests, 2) livestock production/organizations in the northeast region of the state, and 3) other "at large" interests.
For more information about the Wolf Advisory Group, visit wwrld.us/wag.
The release states successful candidates must demonstrate the ability to work collaboratively with those whose views may significantly differ from their own and seek to constructively engage in developing advice and recommendations to WDFW regarding Washington wolf recovery and management.
The WAG holds at least four two-day meetings per year. While most meetings will take place in Spokane, Ellensburg and Olympia, virtual meetings will be used as desired and necessary. Advisory group members may be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.
Online applications are available on the WDFW WAG page. If you are unable to submit an online application, you may submit a written application by visiting the WAG page and downloading the form or requesting a printed application form by emailing wagfacilitationteam@rossstrategic.com. Requests for the form can also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P. O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
___ (c)2022 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
