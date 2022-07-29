Purchase Access

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The death toll in eastern Kentucky rose to 16 on Friday as floodwaters swept through homes, washed out roads and pushed waterways over their banks, Gov. Andy Beshear said, warning that more fatalities were expected.

The National Guard and the State Police used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in Kentucky's eastern coal-mining region. Video footage from local media showed floodwaters reaching the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers.



