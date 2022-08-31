Purchase Access

LOS ANGELES — An unforgiving heat wave will smother Southern California over the Labor Day weekend and Death Valley could see temperatures reach 124 degrees.

It's a stark contrast to early August, when Death Valley National Park saw 1.46 inches of rain in a single day of monsoonal downpour. Floodwaters washed away several roadways and forced the park to close.



©2022 Los Angeles Times. Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

