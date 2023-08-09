US-NEWS-DEFENSE-CYBERSECURITY-GET

WASHINGTON — The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, on Wednesday announced a new competitive grant program to design AI-based tools that can find and fix bugs in commonly used software.

The program will be a collaboration between DARPA and four top AI companies: Anthropic PBC, Microsoft Corp., Google LLC, and OpenAI Inc., Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, told reporters at a briefing Tuesday. The companies will provide their platforms as well as expertise to conduct the competition, Prabhakar said.



