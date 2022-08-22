Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz capital murder trial

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table as his biological sister, Danielle Woodard, testifies during the penalty phase of his trial on Monday.

 South Florida Sun Sentinel/Amy Beth Bennett

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A defense attorney on Monday implored a Florida jury to spare the life of Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a 2018 high school mass shooting in the city of Parkland, citing brain damage linked to fetal drug and alcohol exposure as reason not to impose the death penalty.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to committing premeditated murder at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 30 miles north of Fort Lauderdale, in one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history. Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members.



