Civilian convoy hit by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia

A crater left by a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles amid Russia's attack on Ukraine is seen in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Friday.

 Reuters

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — A defiant Vladimir Putin proclaimed Russia's annexation of a swathe of Ukraine in a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony, promising Moscow would triumph in its "special military operation" even as he faced a potentially serious new military reversal.

The Russian president's proclamation of Russian rule over 15% of Ukraine — the biggest annexation in Europe since World War II — was roundly rejected by Ukraine and Western countries, with the United States and Britain announcing new sanctions.