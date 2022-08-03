Purchase Access

OLYMPIA — Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Steve Hobbs won in overwhelming fashion over a primary field of seven challengers Tuesday, grabbing 41% of the vote as he seeks voter approval to serve out the remainder of the term he was appointed to last year.

Nonpartisan candidate Julie Anderson and Republicans Keith Wagoner and Bob Hagglund followed distantly with each capturing about 12% of the vote. Hobbs led in 30 of 39 counties, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap and Spokane. It appears those three candidates will advance with Hobbs to the November general election.



