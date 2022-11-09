OLYMPIA — Democrats continue to lead in some of Washington's most competitive legislative districts to keep their majorities in the state House and Senate, although Republicans are making gains with Wednesday's vote tally.

Republicans need to pick up four seats to gain control in the Senate and add nine seats to take over in the House. Though a flip didn't seem likely following the August primary results, the GOP hopes to shrink the majority that Democrats hold, which could make it more difficult for progressive Democrats to pass legislation.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.