2022 U.S. midterm elections

Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano and his wife Rebbie throw T-shirts during his 2022 midterm election night party, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. 

 Reuters/Mike Segar

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democrats picked up governorships in Massachusetts and Maryland with history-making candidates on Tuesday, while Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis coasted to re-election in Florida, Edison Research projected.

In Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey became the first woman to ascend to that state's highest office. She also will be the country's first openly lesbian governor.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?