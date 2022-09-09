Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW YORK — The midterm congressional campaign officially began Friday with Democrats facing a much-improved electoral environment amid a string of political wins, a strengthening economy and widespread anger over loss of abortion rights.

North Carolina became the first state in the nation to send out mail-in ballots to voters, meaning the first votes for the closely divided House of Representatives and Senate will be cast in the coming days.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.