NEW YORK — Democrats’ prospects for holding onto Congress are fading a week before the U.S. election as voters focus on economic concerns rather than the rollback of abortion rights, bolstering Republicans who have made inflation a central issue in the race.

Inflation is still high and a recession is a near certainty. Gasoline prices dipped but remain costlier than average and Democratic and independent outrage over abortion rights isn’t strong enough to overshadow that.



©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

