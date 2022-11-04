LEON, Va. — If Abigail Spanberger, a moderate congresswoman from a liberal-leaning Virginia district outside Washington loses her re-election bid on Tuesday, it could be the harbinger of a midterm bloodbath for the Democratic Party.
That was why Spanberger was at a winery this week imploring volunteers to hit the phones. Her once-comfortable lead had shrunk to nothing.
"We have a toss-up race," she said. "There is work to be done."
Like Spanberger, Democratic candidates across the country are intensifying their efforts to stave off what increasingly looks like a Republican wave that could result in the loss of more than 20 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps control of both chambers of Congress.
The grim outlook has some Democrats second-guessing their party's midterm messaging, which has emphasized the threat Republicans pose to abortion rights and democracy in a year when voters have said they are most concerned about the economy and violent crime.
Polls continue to show voters frustrated over high consumer prices and blaming the party in power from President Joe Biden on down. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Oct. 31-Nov. 1 showed 69% of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, compared with just 18% who said it was headed in the right direction.
A few months ago, Spanberger was among the Democratic incumbents who appeared relatively safe. But a flood of Republican PAC money, a barrage of TV ads blaming Democrats for "staggering inflation" and "letting violent criminals back on the streets," and voter antipathy have helped their Republican opponents close the gap.
"We're seeing a lot of races that were thought of as unwinnable become winnable," said Doug Heye, once a top aide to former Republican House leader Eric Cantor, who represented the same district as Spanberger.
Spanberger's Republican opponent, Yesli Vega, seems almost tailor-made for the current political moment. A former police officer, she has made crime a central theme in her campaign.
And as the daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, Vega has looked to win over the district's significant Hispanic population on kitchen-table and education issues.
"I don't know about you, but I find myself having to go to three different grocery stores to make that dollar stretch," she told supporters near Culpeper, Virginia, on Tuesday.
Vega was joined at the rally by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who won election last year in a state where Biden beat Trump by 10 percentage points. Youngkin decried COVID-related school lockdowns and promoted parental rights in education policy during his campaign.
Vega has followed suit, telling the crowd she would never "co-parent with the federal government."
Spanberger has gone after Vega on abortion, running TV ads that note Vega's anti-abortion position and asserting Vega favors a national ban on abortion, something Vega has denied.
In turn, the Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC headed by Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, has run ads alleging Spanberger's support for COVID-19 stimulus programs meant she had supported sending "checks to prisoners."
Spanberger may yet keep her seat if Republicans take the House with more limited gains. Her newly redrawn district has a slight Democratic tilt.
But if she loses it may not be because of anything she said or did, said Rodell Mollineau, a Democratic consultant and former Senate leadership aide.
"The American people are really pissed off in general," he said, "and are looking to punish those in charge."
