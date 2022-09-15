WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senate Democrats agreed Thursday to delay a vote on protecting same-sex marriage equality until after the midterm elections, a major concession to Republicans seeking to find enough GOP votes to pass the measure.

Instead of forcing GOP lawmakers to take a tough political stand before the election, Democrats effectively caved to Republicans threats that they would scuttle the measure if it came up for a vote next week as previously planned.



©2022 New York Daily News. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

