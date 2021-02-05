WASHINGTON, D.C. — The impeachment trial of Donald Trump will likely be short and almost certainly result in an acquittal. Yet Democrats still view it as an opportunity to not only repudiate the actions of the former president, but drive a larger wedge inside the Republican Party.
While some Democrats are eager to advance President Joe Biden’s agenda, others see next week’s high-profile Senate trial as an opening to force the GOP to reckon with Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, an event Republican leaders desperately want to move past.
“I think there’s a false choice between accountability and progress,” said Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. “We can’t just sweep it under the rug now. Republicans are trying to change the subject.”
Even though the Trump-inspired riot at the U.S. Capitol occurred just one month ago, attention in Washington has mostly shifted to the new administration, as Biden has moved swiftly to fill his Cabinet, sign a flurry of executive orders and negotiate a COVID-19 relief package.
The trial, set to begin Tuesday, will bring the storming of the Capitol back to the forefront, allowing Democrats to lay out the most complete and detailed case yet of how the events of Jan. 6 unfolded, particularly since so much of the chaos was captured on video.
After 45 out of 50 Republican senators voted to dismiss the trial as unconstitutional last week, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find at least 17 GOP votes necessary to convict Trump, regardless of the evidence presented.
“It would be a huge mistake for us to say, because the jury pool is somewhat rigged, we’re not going to do what the Constitution calls on us to do, which is hold the trial and render judgment,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon.
As Republicans have struggled to find their footing since their 2020 election losses, most have determined that while Trump is broadly unpopular, they can’t risk alienating his most fervent supporters if they want to return to power in the near future.
That may prevent Democrats from persuading GOP lawmakers during the trial, but they think they will have better luck with the general public.
Entering the trial, polling has suggested the public narrowly favors convicting Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday found that 50% of Americans support a Senate conviction, compared with 45% in opposition. The divide is mostly partisan, but independents favor conviction by 4 percentage points.
The survey also found that three-quarters of Americans said they are concerned about continued violence by extremist groups emboldened by the insurrection.
Some Democrats worry that even the most effective arguments at the trial won’t do much to sway the public if Trump walks away without any sort of further punishment and can claim victory, like he did when he avoided conviction in the first trial one year ago.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., floated the idea of censuring the former president, but acknowledged the proposal doesn’t have enough support from members of either party. A censure would only require support from a simple majority in the Senate.
“I’m very worried about going through this trial and having the punch line at the end being ‘Trump acquitted again,’” Kaine told reporters this week.
Senate Republican leaders have warned that Biden is unlikely to receive confirmation votes for his Cabinet nominees during a trial, which could stretch several weeks, depending on the number of witnesses the former president’s legal team decides to call to testify. Trump’s 2020 trial lasted 21 days.
Former Montana Sen. Max Baucus said Democrats would be wise to adopt the Kaine approach of censure, but at the minimum dispense with the trial swiftly.
“It’s clear that Trump will not be convicted. If that’s the case, I think the Democrats should proceed but with a truncated short trial. Make the case, don’t go into great detail, have the vote and get it behind them,” Baucus said. “Democrats in Congress should get it over with as quickly as possible. Strip off the Band-Aid.”