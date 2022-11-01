WASHINGTON, D.C. — Top Democrats are privately discussing the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process in the upcoming lame-duck session to raise the statutory debt limit if Republicans retake one or both chambers in the midterms.

No decisions have been made, and the path to enacting another filibuster-proof budget bill in the short time allotted between Nov. 14 and Dec. 16, when lawmakers would like to wrap up the 117th Congress, is procedurally treacherous. And there’s a week off for Thanksgiving to boot.



___ ©2022 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

