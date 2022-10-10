WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has approved new names for nine military bases, including Fort Gordon and Fort Benning and other military assets.

In a memo released last week, Austin stated that the Department of Defense accepted the Naming Commission’s recommendations for the new names of the military bases.



©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?