WENATCHEE — Some Chelan County residents may find a letter in their mailbox warning them that personalized license plates that had been transferred to another vehicle would be canceled.

If the letter from the state Department of Licensing is dated Aug. 4, ignore it.

DOL incorrectly sent letters to more than 40,000 people throughout the state, including some people in Chelan County, said Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.

The auditor's office has been getting between five and 10 calls a day about the issue since Monday, he said.  

"Those plates are not being canceled,” Moore said in a Chelan County news release. “We understand the Department of Licensing is reviewing how this mistake happened and that the Department of Licensing will be sending out another letter to notify recipients that the first letter was in error.”

Any questions about this issue should be directed to the auditor's office at 509-667-6802. 

Join the online forum

Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com