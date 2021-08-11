WENATCHEE — Some Chelan County residents may find a letter in their mailbox warning them that personalized license plates that had been transferred to another vehicle would be canceled.
If the letter from the state Department of Licensing is dated Aug. 4, ignore it.
DOL incorrectly sent letters to more than 40,000 people throughout the state, including some people in Chelan County, said Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore.
The auditor's office has been getting between five and 10 calls a day about the issue since Monday, he said.
"Those plates are not being canceled,” Moore said in a Chelan County news release. “We understand the Department of Licensing is reviewing how this mistake happened and that the Department of Licensing will be sending out another letter to notify recipients that the first letter was in error.”
Any questions about this issue should be directed to the auditor's office at 509-667-6802.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.