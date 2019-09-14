WENATCHEE — A 52-year-old Wenatchee man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly threatened hotel employees and then fled police, prompting a two-hour search.
Authorities were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the Moonlight Motor Lodge in Wenatchee for a report that Erik S. Baldwin was yelling and threatening to kill employees with a knife, said Sgt. Andy Zimmerman with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the hotel, located on the 2900 block of School Street adjacent Highway 2/97, and then Baldwin ran from the scene, Zimmerman said.
Deputies used a K-9 and a drone operated by a department volunteer in their search for Baldwin. He was taken into custody without incident after around 10 p.m., Zimmerman said.
Baldwin was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and harassment/threats to kill. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.