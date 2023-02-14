A drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., Feb. 6 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released by the NTSB. 

 NTSBGov/Handout via Reuters

East Palestine, Ohio — Nearly 2,000 residents of eastern Ohio remained under evacuation orders on Monday as railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars of a freight train that derailed in a fiery wreck three days earlier, officials said.

The venting of pressurized vinyl chloride, a highly flammable and carcinogenic gas, began with a single explosion, as was anticipated, followed by a steady incineration of the remaining cargo, said Sandy Mackey, a spokesperson for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?