FILE PHOTO: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks in Pinellas Park

Florida Governor and likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, speaks as part of his Florida Blueprint tour in Pinellas Park, Florida, March 8. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill into law that gives a new board he controls the power to void development agreements its predecessor body signed with Disney - the latest episode in a feud between the conservative governor and the entertainment giant.

Under the bill, which passed the Republican-controlled legislature largely along party lines, the Central Tourism Oversight District Board - whose members are appointed by DeSantis - can cancel any deals signed up to three months before the board's creation.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?