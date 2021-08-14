WENATCHEE — The Washington State Tree Fruit Association is forecasting a crop of 124.8 million 40-pound boxes of apples during the 2021 harvest.
This would be an increase of 2.3% from the 122 million boxes harvested last year, but down 7.2% from 2019. The forecast is flexible and will continue to fluctuate throughout the harvest as conditions change. Last August’s initial 2020 forecast predicted a harvest of 134 million boxes of apples. In October, the number was adjusted to 120.6 million boxes. Ultimately, the 2020 crop produced 122 million boxes of apples.
Tim Kovis, spokesman for the tree fruit association, said the forecast will continue to change over the coming months.
“Each growing season is different. So, crop sizes vary from year to year based on a whole litany of conditions and market forces,” Kovis said. “Harvest will go until the end of November, so there are a lot of variables that we will still have out there in the fall that could impact the crop sizes.”
These variables include hail that could bruise the fruit, wind damage and labor supply for growers. Higher than average temperatures will also impact the harvest, though Kovis said the full impact of the heat wave earlier this summer is still unknown.
“What our members have kind of reported back to us, is that the early heat we saw in late June and early July was problematic,” Kovis said. “Trees are similar to humans. When temperatures get a little high, they get a little lethargic and the growth slows for the fruit.”
Ed Schaplow, owner of Allview Orchards in Chelan, said the damage to the fruit isn’t always visible from the outside. During the record-breaking heat this summer, the apples are essentially cooked from the inside, which makes it difficult for workers to know what fruit they should pick off the tree. This is most prevalent on apples on the sunny side of the tree.
Schaplow said through sampling and checking crops, he estimated that at least half have been damaged this way.
“The problem is, if you were to pick it, and take it to a warehouse, they have optical scanners now and X-ray scanners that can check the fruit for damage,” Schaplow said. “So you spend all the money to pick all of this fruit that you think is great, and then you spend all of the money for processing it and storing it and hauling it. And then, they throw it away. You lose a lot of money.”
In addition to the heat wave, Schaplow said he’s had difficulty finding labor this year to pick the Golden Delicious, Red Delicious and AAA Honeycrisp apples on his 30-acre orchard.
“Labor’s scarce, and we’ve never had much of a problem since we’re fairly small,” Schaplow said. “Nobody wants to work. We’ve had ads go on for two months with no response.”
Schaplow said to increase the number of workers, the federal government should expand guest worker programs.
Export challenges
While demand for Washington apples remains high, once the fruit is picked and sent to a warehouse, potential challenges continue.
Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, said transportation costs for shipping the fruit domestically and internationally have increased drastically.
“We’re not the only player in the domestic product. There’s New York, there’s Pennsylvania, there’s Michigan, there’s California. Three of those are closer to the population than we are here,” Fryhover said.
Washington typically exports about 30% of its apple crop to 60 countries around the world.
“Right now, we have tariffs in China and India, so that slows down movement there,” Fryhover said. “There are lots of things that affect our relationships, and either increase or decrease our exports.”
Rebecca Lyons, international marketing director for the Washington Apple Commission, said freight issues have made it difficult to promote Washington apples in global markets.
“We have to have fruit in the market in order to promote,” Lyons said. “We have been challenged to implement our activities. With COVID, we’ve had to be really flexible and pivot certainly with the challenges of the market.”
Diversification continues in this year’s crop
This year’s harvest will continue to be more diverse than in years past. According to the tree fruit association, Gala apples will be the most popular variety, at 21% of the crop produced. Red Delicious are expected to be at 16% of the crop. Honeycrisp and Granny Smith will both be at 14% and Fuji apples will be 13%.
This is a change from 20 years ago when Kovis said Red and Golden Delicious apples represented 68% of the state’s apple crop.
“We’re just seeing more variety, more diverse crops for the consumer to enjoy,” Kovis said.
Kovis said this diversification is based on consumer demand, growers strategically harvesting different types of apples to manage labor and an increase in research and marketing.
The Washington apple harvest typically begins in early August and will continue into November.