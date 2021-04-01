WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amid a wave of restrictive voting proposals that GOP state lawmakers say are aimed at combating voter fraud, Washington's top election official say the states' voting systems passed the test of the 2020 elections with flying colors.
"This arguably was the best-run election that our country has ever seen," said Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, "and unfortunately there are those that don't believe it because it's easier to believe the misinformation and disinformation than it is to look at the actual mechanics of the election and how it was run."
She said the 2020 elections went smoothly in Washington and across the country despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and despite the repeated claims many of her fellow Republicans have made about fraudulent votes.
Fears of fraud have spurred Republican legislators to introduce more than 250 bills that aim to prevent illegal voting in 43 states, including Washington, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan group that opposes the efforts.
In response, Democrats in Congress are pushing to pass sweeping legislation to make voting easier. The nationwide battle over voting laws was escalated when Georgia's Republican governor signed a bill March 25 that voting rights groups say will disenfranchise voters of color.
While election experts say illegal votes are cast in virtually every election, proponents of the bills have failed to prove instances of widespread or systemic fraud that could change an election's outcome.
Voting restrictions have little chance of passing in Washington's Democratic-led legislature, but that hasn't stopped Republicans — including state Sen. Mike Padden of Spokane Valley and state Rep. Brad Klippert of Kennewick — from introducing legislation that would end the universal mail-in voting system Washington has used since 2011.
Wyman said none of the sponsors of those bills ever reached out to her office about the need for such a dramatic overhaul to the state's election system.
"It's disappointing," Wyman said. "I would love to sit down with Rep. Klippert and address his concerns and what he sees as the fraud that occurred in 2020. I'm willing to have those conversations with them. But the way (the bills) were written, they were more about making a statement to constituents than they were trying to solve a problem."
Wyman had to contend with fraud claims first-hand when GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp sued her after he lost the race by more than half a million votes, claiming the election "was at all times fraudulent." Facing the threat of legal sanctions for making meritless claims in court, Culp dropped the lawsuit in January.
Wyman said her office is still investigating cases of voter fraud in 2020, which she expects to number in the hundreds, a tiny fraction of the more than 4 million ballots cast in Washington last November.
While Republicans focus on illegal votes, Democrats are raising alarm about another problem: voter suppression. Their primary tool in Congress is the "For the People Act," a sweeping package of election reforms that passed the Democratic-majority House on March 3, and pressure is building among Senate Democrats to bypass the filibuster rule to pass the bill with only Democratic votes.
Washington Sen. Patty Murray, the No. 3 Democrat in the Senate, said Friday she was open to an "exemption" to the filibuster to pass the bill, which Democrats are framing as an increasingly urgent response to the wave of voting restrictions sweeping through GOP-controlled state legislatures.
The Democrats' package would expand automatic and same-day voter registration along with mail-in and early voting. It also would require states to establish independent redistricting committees to redraw congressional districts and impose new campaign finance regulations, among other changes to the election system.
"Voting rights are fundamental to our democracy and giving everyone a voice," Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said when she cosponsored the bill. "We need to protect those rights and make it easier for Americans to vote in our elections, not harder. We also need to reform our campaign finance laws so our government truly lives up to its founding ideals: for the people, by the people."
Republicans like Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane have staunchly opposed the bill, which would mandate changes that have traditionally been left to the states.
"This legislation is a political power grab by Democrats attempting to nationalize elections and further concentrate power in Washington, D.C.," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. "I have serious concerns about the way this bill limits free speech and forces states to adopt federally mandated election practices."
The Supreme Court has ruled that political spending constitutes speech, and critics argue the campaign finance restrictions in the Democrats' bill would infringe on freedom of speech.
Wyman said she worries that by making election reform a partisan issue, the parties are losing an opportunity to enact changes that could make voting both easier and more secure, like implementing same-day registration backed by a system that can catch instances of double voting.
"We need to listen to the concerns on both sides, because our country does have a history of actual voter fraud and we do have a history of actual voter suppression," Wyman said. "But you can't make things so secure that it impedes people's ability to vote, and you can't make things so open that you could increase the chance of fraudulent voting activity."
"If you're going to make it more secure, you're going to have to make sure the accessibility doesn't suffer. And until we can have that conversation, we're going to just keep talking in terms that are really more political than anything."