CHELAN — Link Transit has introduced Dial-a-Ride service in the Chelan area.
The service runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Boundaries are roughly from Pat and Mike's through Chelan, east past Walmart to Willmorth Drive and north to the Lake Chelan Golf Course area.
Rides are $1 and can be paid for when scheduling or when boarding the bus. Passes aren't accepted.
Download the Ecolane app on your smartphone to schedule rides up to a week in advance or the same day. For more information, visit linktransit.com/chelandart.