EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is giving diamond manufacturer, Diamond Foundry, a year to explore an energy study on 17 acres of port owned land before potentially entering a 50-year lease.
Commissioners approved the letter of intent for the acreage on Urban Industrial Way in East Wenatchee, near Pangborn Memorial Airport, at the Tuesday board meeting. If the deal goes through, the port would receive an annual rent payment of $259,000 from Diamond Foundry.
Diamond Foundry came to Wenatchee on Hawley Street in 2019, as previously reported by The Wenatchee World (wenatcheeworld.com).
According to Kuntz, the diamond manufacturer is interested in business "on both sides of the river."
“They’re (Diamond Foundry) looking at maybe 50,000-square-foot buildings and doing it as a campus,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, at the board meeting. “As their demand goes up and as they get a substation up, they would just start building 50,000 (square foot buildings).”
In the year allowance in the letter of intent, Diamond Foundry would work alongside Douglas County PUD to identify placement of a substation, calculate the cost that Diamond Foundry would need to pay for the substation’s build and how large of a substation would be needed. Diamond Foundry uses renewable hydroelectric power from the local dams to power its proprietary high-heat plasma reactor on greenhouse gasses — methane and carbon, which eventually creates diamonds.
The port would be obligated to take the property off the market for the year while Diamond Foundry pays the port 50% of the rent, “which is $130,000 on a nonrefundable basis,” Kuntz said at the meeting.
“Diamond Foundry has interest in growing in the greater Wenatchee area as a North America place where they’re going to continue manufacturing diamonds,” Kuntz said. “Diamond Foundry is highly motivated to get some property.”
Kuntz added Diamond Foundry's pitch to lease the property for 35 cents per square foot for a 50-year span would fill the port’s pocket as a “long term revenue stream.”
A warehouse developer also approached the port to purchase the 17 acres for $135,000 per acre, or about $2.3 million.
“Diamond Foundry is more than happy to enter a 50-year lease, bringing us … annual revenue plus CPI (Consumer Price Index) for 50 years is a better deal for us. I also think at the end of the day, better jobs,” Kuntz said. “I think they’ll (Diamond Foundry jobs) will pay a little better than a warehouse worker. Doesn’t mean a warehouse worker isn’t valuable, but those are $18-, $19-, $20-an-hour jobs.”
According to LinkedIn, some advertised Diamond Foundry hourly jobs offer around $23 to $36 an hour, depending on position. Salary jobs for Diamond Foundry are listed at upwards of $125,000 annually.
According to Kuntz, the port wrote a $1.6 million check in 2020 for 26 acres, in which include those Diamond Foundry's interested, in East Wenatchee with the idea of retaining 9 acres for Pangborn Memorial Airport long-term parking and surplusing the remaining 17 acres.
Diamond Foundry did not immediately respond to the Wenatchee World’s request for comments.
