EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is giving diamond manufacturer, Diamond Foundry, a year to explore an energy study on 17 acres of port owned land before potentially entering a 50-year lease.

Commissioners approved the letter of intent for the acreage on Urban Industrial Way in East Wenatchee, near Pangborn Memorial Airport, at the Tuesday board meeting. If the deal goes through, the port would receive an annual rent payment of $259,000 from Diamond Foundry.



