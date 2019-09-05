190905-newslocal-cleaningapond 01.jpg
City of East Wenatchee employee Harold Mitchell cleans the filter of a pump intake hose while fellow employee Bobby Schott scoops debris from a stormwater retention pond with a long-reach excavator Tuesday. The retention pond collects stormwater from the area around Eastmont Avenue and 3rd Street Northeast, but has been hampered by vegetation and debris.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

