WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden on Thursday declared last year's wildfires in Washington state a major disaster, approving public assistance funds requested by Gov. Jay Inslee after blazes devastated communities across the state, including the towns of Malden and Pine City south of Spokane.
Former President Donald Trump held up the requests for more than four months over a feud with Inslee, a Democrat, despite pleas to approve the aid from Republicans and Democrats who represent Washington in Congress. Biden's approval applies to nine counties, as well as the Yakama Nation and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.
After hearing the news, Malden Mayor Dan Harwood drew a long, deep breath before expressing his relief that the wait was finally over.
"Our citizens are going to be able to go forward now," Harwood said, tearing up. "We've been waiting for this day for a long time. It's a very, very good day."
A request for individual assistance for Whitman County, which could help displaced residents of Malden and Pine City find temporary housing and rebuild their lives, is still under consideration, according to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican who represents Whitman County, repeatedly called on Trump — including in a December phone call — to approve the aid before he left office.
"Individuals, families, and businesses in Malden and Pine City are still piecing their lives back together months later," McMorris Rodgers said in a statement. "This support is long overdue and I applaud the Biden administration for taking action."
Inslee expressed relief after Biden approved the aid but acknowledged the outstanding request is important to Malden and Pine City, where roughly 80% of homes were destroyed by the Babb Fire last September and many residents were uninsured or underinsured.
"While it has been a long wait, I'm pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request," the governor said in a statement. "While we are still waiting on approval for our application for individual assistance in Whitman County, which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires, today's approval for FEMA aid by the White House will help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery."
Inslee's proposed budget would provide $2.5 million in state assistance to individuals and families affected by wildfires and other disasters. If approved by the state legislature, that money would become available to Washingtonians starting July 1.
Harwood said waiting for federal help and explaining to residents there was nothing he could do has been frustrating and exhausting. Without a decision from the White House, locals were blocked for applying for other sources of aid that become available only after a governor's request is denied.
Thursday's approval means he has some busy weeks ahead, but Harwood said he and other Malden residents are ready to get to work.
"If you thought we were a bunch of busy bees before, hang on to your hat," he said, "because we're fired up."