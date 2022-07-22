WENATCHEE — A Great Pyrenees, a kitten with a black mustache and a Husky walked out of a shelter in the span of an hour Friday afternoon.
That may be because adoption fees are $25 for cats and $50 for dogs older than 6 months at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society through Sunday. The fee also covers spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and some free Hill's Science Diet food.
“We are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to bring home happiness this weekend July 22 through the 24th, where we will be reducing adoption fees in hopes to encourage people to adopt,” said Taylor Sharp, Wenatchee Valley Humane Society executive director.
Sharp said that while the price is being reduced, the humane society will still interview potential adopters to make sure they are a good fit for the animal. She said this helps ensure the animal not only goes to a good home, but they stay there.
Chris Fuller of Wenatchee adopted Zed, a 3-year-old white Great Pyrenees.
Fuller said he thought the discounted prices were a great idea.
"I think more people would choose to get a dog," he said, referring to how he's saving hundreds of dollars on getting Zed fixed.
James the kitten, renamed Ricky, was placed in a box and given to 11-year-old Greyson Medeiros and 6-year-old Aria Medeiros.
"I think it's awesome," said their mom Shane Medeiros about the $25 adoption fee. "I mean, it definitely worked!"
Around 65 cats and 55 dogs were available as of Thursday, but Sharp said that number changes “by the hour” as new animals are dropped off or adopted. By Friday at 3 p.m., a volunteer said around 33 animals were adopted.
Potential adopters were given the chance to meet their future pets. Behind the shelter is a fenced in area with toys for people to meet dogs.
Aaron and Kayla Folden decided they were going to adopt Mae, a 9-month-old Husky, about 10 minutes after meeting her. Kayla said her sister has a Husky, and they want one to join their St. Bernard, Hank.
"She's energetic and loves playing," said Kayla. "I just love that kind of dog!"
Most of the available animals are located in the shelter, but Sharp said some are in foster homes. If someone sees an animal on the humane society’s website in foster care, the appropriate phone number will be provided.
Sharp said people should expect longer wait times this weekend, and if they have questions, it is easier to go ask in person than to call.
“July is incredibly busy for shelters all across the country,” Sharp said. “Shelters are feeling the weight of an increase in intake and a slow in adoption. We want to remind people that it’s a good time to adopt.”
