WENATCHEE — A Great Pyrenees, a kitten with a black mustache and a Husky walked out of a shelter in the span of an hour Friday afternoon.

That may be because adoption fees are $25 for cats and $50 for dogs older than 6 months at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society through Sunday. The fee also covers spaying and neutering, vaccinations, microchipping and some free Hill's Science Diet food.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

